The year 2022 saw, "lesbian" overtake "hentai" as the most popular search term in the United States. Lesbian was the most popular US term in both 2019 and 2017, along with "MILF" in 2018. Searches for "Ebony" and "Latina" surpassed "Asian" to complete the Top 5 US Searches. Americans were more into "huge ass" than "bbc" (big black cock) in 2022. Huge tits saw a +4 gain, but "BBW" (big beauty lady) saw a -4 decrease. "Hentai" has been the most popular porn search term for the last few years. It is getting more popular with each passing year. So, what does hentai mean? Fans also actively look out for their favourite characters in sexual scenarios, and almost every year some of them make it up into the top-most searched lists of sites. Who Is Abella Danger? Know About Most-Searched Pornstar in 2022.

To enter the Top 25, "Real Amateur Homemade" advanced astonishingly +122 positions. "Squirting" rose by 15 spots. Abella Danger displaced Lana Rhoades as the most searched-for pornstar this year, moving up to the top spot. If you've been reading our Insights blog, you already know that people's tastes in porn vary from nation to nation. But did you realise that regional differences in tastes within a country can be just as significant? The terms that are proportionally more likely to be searched for in certain areas when compared to all other areas of a country can be determined by looking at the top relative searches. Pornhub Year in Review 2022: XXX Loving Fans Search for Abella Danger, Hentai, Reality Porn, Yinyleon and a Lot More on 18+Website!

The XXX statisticians discovered that visitors from Montana liked "leather" porn, while those from Utah looked for "Mormon," Texas enjoyed "panties," and Nebraskans yearned to "rub" one out. Alaskans are more interested in "breast expansion" than the rest of the country, South Carolinians enjoy "GILF" (granny I'd like to fuck) porn, Arizonans need to "wash" more, and Illinois residents simply enjoy "dirty conversation." Pennsylvania will look for a "hairy pussy" rather than "furry," while Oregon and Indiana are both more likely to search "furry". Florida, America's wang, seems to be paying more attention to "bbc" than usual (big black cock).

