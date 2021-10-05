Marvel India had released the slate of its upcoming theatrical releases in the period of 2021-2022. Unless the third wave of COVID-19 plays spoilsport, we have confirmed release dates for movies like Eternals, The Marvels, Thor: Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Black Panther Wakanda Forever among others. However, one surprise release date of a film mention in the slate has caught Marvel fans globally in surprise - that of, Blade! From Eternals, Thor Love and Thunder to Avatar 2 - Here’s How Disney India’s Theatrical Release Slate of 2021-2022 Looks Like!

The Disney slate mentions the release date of October 7, 2022. For the uninitiated, Blade is the reboot of the popular superhero franchise by the same name, which starred Wesley Snipes. The new Blade movie would star two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali (Green Book, Moonlight) and would be part of Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie is to be directed by Bassam Tariq. Ali would be playing a half-vampire warrior who humans beasts and vampires that kill humans.

The universe is getting bigger 🔥 Ready or not, here they come 🎬 pic.twitter.com/dOaRP9WLoa — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) October 5, 2021

What had surprised Marvel fans about the film's release date announcement is that Blade is the only live-action film in the list that hasn't gone into production yet. As per reports, Blade is scheduled to go into production from July 2022, which is way closer for its October 2022 release. In fact, apart from the lead actor, none of the rest of the cast has been announced yet. Bassam Tariq Opens Up About Making New Blade Movie With Mahershala Ali in Lead, Says 'We Can't Deny What Wesley Snipes Did'.

What's more, only Marvel India has confirmed the release date of the superhero movie in India, while the global tag of the franchise hasn't made an announcement on this yet.

Check out the fans' reactions on this:

We Are Surprised Too!

DAWG Blade hasnt even started filming yet and it comes out in exactly 1 year??? pic.twitter.com/XL8jQx4LxJ — advit (@advitinsoho) October 5, 2021

Still Surprised!

Blade in 2022?? Both Marvel and Disney India posted this pic.twitter.com/5tq53sY2jR — 🐧۞Deemothradamus🦋🍎 #teamGOJIRA (@norgliostro) October 5, 2021

In Error then?

There Was A Secret Marvel Movie on That Date!

Regarding if anyone believes that Blade being revealed as a 2022 movie was an accident or not, this was Disney’s official release schedule as of late 2020. All four 2022 MCU movies we knew about kept the same dates and yet there was an untitled Marvel scheduled for October 2022. pic.twitter.com/7UZx6nIQ2U — Barra | BLM (@ThatBmanGuy) October 5, 2021

Our Question, Exactly! What's Mahershala Ali Doing These Days?

are they secretly filming blade?? 💀💀 https://t.co/dWDrOT26Co — nick miller (@aannuugg) October 5, 2021

So is it a genuine release date for the upcoming MCU movie, or has Marvel India made a blunder here? Let's wait and watch!

