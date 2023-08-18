Xolo Mariduena-starrer Blue Beetle was released in theatres on August 18, 2023. Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, the film follows Jaime Reyes who after receiving an alien scarab turns into the superhero known as the Blue Beetle. However, after release, Blue Beetle leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well.

Watch the Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps.

For the unversed, Blue Beetle stars Xolo Mariduena as Jaime Reyes. It also stars George Lopez, Susan Sarandon, Bruna Marquezine and more. Blue Beetle is playing in theatres right now.

