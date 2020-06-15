Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Brad Pitt Matches Ex Jennifer Aniston’s $1 Million Donation to Colors of Change

Hollywood IANS| Jun 15, 2020 04:10 PM IST
A+
A-
Brad Pitt Matches Ex Jennifer Aniston’s $1 Million Donation to Colors of Change
Ex Couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at 2020 Oscars After-Party (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After his former wife and actress Jennifer Aniston donated $1 million to aid racial justice, Hollywood star Brad Pitt has reportedly followed in her footsteps. Pitt has reportedly given $1 million to racial justice organisation, reports aceshowbiz.com. According to Entertainment Tonight, Aniston secretly donated money to several charities, including Colors Of Change, an organisation formed in the wake of Hurricane Katrina to use online resources to strengthen the political voice of African Americans, earlier this month. Angelina Jolie Donates $200,000 to NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Says ‘Discrimination and Impunity Cannot Be Tolerated’

Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper reported that Pitt had donated the same amount after being "deeply affected" by the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kanye West Creates College Fund for George Floyd’s Daughter, Donates $2 Million to Charities Associated with Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Floyd

"Brad is ­really involved with the charity because of Jen and said he would match her donation. He went to the protests this week and was at her home the day after. They are both very ­passionate and want to help as much as they can," said a source.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Actor Brad Pitt Actress Jennifer Aniston Brad Pitt Brad Pitt Donates Brad Pitt Donates $1 Million Colors of Change Jennifer Aniston
You might also like
On Shia LaBeouf's Birtdhay, Let Us Talk About The Actor's Method To Madness
Hollywood

On Shia LaBeouf's Birtdhay, Let Us Talk About The Actor's Method To Madness
Brad Pitt Surprises Graduates From His Hometown's Missouri State University With a Special Inspirational Message! (Watch Video)
Hollywood

Brad Pitt Surprises Graduates From His Hometown's Missouri State University With a Special Inspirational Message! (Watch Video)
Friends Reunion Episode Might Take a 'Virtual Route' If Stay-At-Home Restrictions Continue
Hollywood

Friends Reunion Episode Might Take a 'Virtual Route' If Stay-At-Home Restrictions Continue
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Become Friendlier As They Battle Out For Kids' Custody?
Hollywood

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Become Friendlier As They Battle Out For Kids' Custody?
Jennifer Aniston's Rep Denies Reports of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Calling the Friends Actress 'Mommy'
Hollywood

Jennifer Aniston's Rep Denies Reports of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Calling the Friends Actress 'Mommy'
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh Wants To Call Jennifer Aniston Her Mom?
Hollywood

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh Wants To Call Jennifer Aniston Her Mom?
Brad Pitt Plays Dr Anthony Fauci in New 'SNL At Home' Episode; Jokes about Some of President Donald Trump's Remarks on Coronavirus
Hollywood

Brad Pitt Plays Dr Anthony Fauci in New 'SNL At Home' Episode; Jokes about Some of President Donald Trump's Remarks on Coronavirus
Kriti Sanon Reveals She Wants to Do a Mr. & Mrs. Smith Remake with This Actor - Guess Who?
Bollywood

Kriti Sanon Reveals She Wants to Do a Mr. & Mrs. Smith Remake with This Actor - Guess Who?
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement