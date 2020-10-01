It is Brie Larson's birthday! Of course, most of them got introduced to her in the form of 'Captain Marvel.' The powerful star from the Marvel world, in no time became a household name. She has also been a part of shows like The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Raising Dad and more. She won appreciation for her stellar acting performances in movies like Short Term 12, The Spectacular Now, Room and of course, Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame. Not just acting but she has also aced in the glamour department! Brie Larson Birthday Special: Slaying on the Red Carpet is her Real Superpower (View Pics).

The 31-year-old beauty keeps on posting quirky, inspirational and super sexy pictures of hers on Instagram. She has never believed in keeping her feed well-curated but instead gives fans a glimpse of the real side of hers. Here take a look at 10 of her super hot pictures that will make you hit the 'follow' button if you have not already.

When Brie Chose To Be a Hot Red Diva

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Mar 8, 2020 at 8:37am PDT

Shining and Shimmering, Brie Gets Ready For The Event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Feb 9, 2020 at 11:33pm PST

All Suited Up Brie For You Guys!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Dec 17, 2019 at 8:40pm PST

When Brie Stepped Into a Fairy Tale World

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Oct 8, 2019 at 9:16am PDT

Brie In Simple Sexy Animal Print Mini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Aug 28, 2019 at 1:05pm PDT

Beach Babe Brie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Oct 21, 2019 at 9:37am PDT

Brie Or Britney?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Oct 31, 2019 at 8:31pm PDT

Brie Polka Dotting Her Way To Fans' Hearts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Nov 14, 2019 at 2:55pm PST

Colours and Brie, a Wonderful Combo!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Dec 14, 2019 at 9:17am PST

Take Brie Into a Disney Princess Film Already!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Feb 22, 2020 at 7:21pm PST

In recent news of Brie Larson, she recently spoke up on current political scenario in the US. She tweeted her take on debate between US President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. She wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Take a breath. And remember: your remote exists for a reason if you need to use it for your well-being." Well, it is hearty to see Miss Captain Marvel being vocal about things going on around her, without any inhibitions. Coming back to the pics, which one is your favourite?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2020 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).