It is Brie Larson's birthday! Of course, most of them got introduced to her in the form of 'Captain Marvel.' The powerful star from the Marvel world, in no time became a household name. She has also been a part of shows like The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Raising Dad and more. She won appreciation for her stellar acting performances in movies like Short Term 12, The Spectacular Now, Room and of course, Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame. Not just acting but she has also aced in the glamour department! Brie Larson Birthday Special: Slaying on the Red Carpet is her Real Superpower (View Pics).

The 31-year-old beauty keeps on posting quirky, inspirational and super sexy pictures of hers on Instagram. She has never believed in keeping her feed well-curated but instead gives fans a glimpse of the real side of hers. Here take a look at 10 of her super hot pictures that will make you hit the 'follow' button if you have not already.

When Brie Chose To Be a Hot Red Diva

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on

Shining and Shimmering, Brie Gets Ready For The Event

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on

All Suited Up Brie For You Guys!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on

When Brie Stepped Into a Fairy Tale World

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on

Brie In Simple Sexy Animal Print Mini

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on

Beach Babe Brie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on

Brie Or Britney?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on

Brie Polka Dotting Her Way To Fans' Hearts

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on

Colours and Brie, a Wonderful Combo!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on

Take Brie Into a Disney Princess Film Already!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on

In recent news of Brie Larson, she recently spoke up on current political scenario in the US. She tweeted her take on debate between US President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. She wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Take a breath. And remember: your remote exists for a reason if you need to use it for your well-being." Well, it is hearty to see Miss Captain Marvel being vocal about things going on around her, without any inhibitions. Coming back to the pics, which one is your favourite?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2020 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).