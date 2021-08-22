Questions about the well-being of American singer-songwriter Britney Spears' dogs have been raised days after the singer denied striking an employee who took them to the vet. According to Fox News, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office recently said that the purported altercation happened on Monday before officers were called to the Spears residence after the employee claimed the 'Toxic' singer became violent during a disagreement. Britney Spears Under Investigation After Allegedly Striking an Employee During Dispute at Home.

The dispute reportedly stemmed from Spears taking umbrage over how one of her pup was treated. As per reports, Spears is yet to reunite with her dogs since they were taken to the vet. Now, TMZ has reported alleged darker details about the dogs' health prior to the housekeeper's trip to get them checked out. According to sources, the report claims one of the canines suffers from digestive issues and both dogs were fed a specific type of food. Britney Spears’ New Lawyer Files Plea To Replace Her Father in Conservatorship.

The housekeeper allegedly grew concerned when the dogs appeared to be dehydrated from a lack of water. The dogs had also been eating scraps of food from the table, insiders claimed. Though there has been no comment from Spears' representatives regarding this, but her attorney had denied claims that she struck the housekeeper in a statement to Fox News earlier this week.

"This is nothing more than sensational tabloid fodder - an alleged misdemeanour involving a 'he said she said' regarding a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever. Anyone can make an accusation.This should have been closed immediately," the statement read. "The Sherriff's office itself has said the incident was classified as a 'very minor misdemeanour...' and said 'there were no injuries,'" her attorney added.Meanwhile, sources have claimed that Spears confronted her housekeeper when they returned, and it was then that the alleged incident ensued.

The sheriff's department said it is still investigating and the district attorney's office will determine whether Spears will be brought up on a misdemeanour battery charge. Spears' team is adamant the claims are fabricated, according to TMZ. Last week, Spears' father, Jamie P. Spears, had agreed to step down as her estate conservator once a proper plan was in place. The two have been locked in a court battle over the past few years as the singer works to regain control of her life.

