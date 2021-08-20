Pop singer Britney Spears has been sued by one of her housekeepers for allegedly striking her during a dispute while in singer's Thousand Oaks home on the morning of August 16. Captain Eric Buschow confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Britney is under investigation over misdemeanour battery after allegedly striking an employee during a dispute at her home. Judge Denies Britney Spears' Request to Move Up Hearing to Remove Father From Conservatorship.

Buschow told that the employee called the Ventura County Sheriff's Department to report the incident. According to TMZ's law enforcement sources, the housekeeper told cops that she had taken one of Britney's dogs to the vet, claiming there were issues with the treatment of the pet. The singer confronted her when she got back from the vet, they argued about the dog's wellness and then Britney allegedly slapped the housekeeper's phone out of her hands. Britney Spears Calls Herself ‘Motherf***ing Snake’ Donning a Snake Print Bodysuit, Check Pop Star Rant in a Shocking Post.

Deputies conducted an investigation and will be forwarding reports to the Ventura County District Attorney to determine if charges will be filed against Britney. Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart called the claim "sensational tabloid fodder," telling The Hollywood Reporter in a statement that this is "nothing more than a manufactured 'he said she said' regarding a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever. Anyone can make an accusation, but this should have been closed immediately."

Mathew added, "To its credit, the Sheriff's office itself has acknowledged that the incident was classified as a 'very minor misdemeanour' and confirmed 'there were no injuries.' If this did not involve Britney Spears it never would have been reported at all." The 'Toxic' singer is currently engaged in a conservatorship battle, seeking relief from her "abusive" father who has been the conservator of her estate for 13 years.

However, last week, after more than a decade of legal strife, her father, Jamie P. Spears, agreed to step down as her conservator once a proper plan is in place. According to a court filing, Jamie hopes to work with the court and his daughter's attorney, Mathew to resolve pending matters related to his job as he passes the torch in order to facilitate a "smooth transition."

