Cate Blanchett is easily one of the best working actresses today. Her work is influential in every way, and Blanchett makes every performance and role seem so effortless. She has made a career out of starring in many highly rewatchable films, and she knows how to entertain the audiences in the best way possible. She is just that good, and she surely has the work to back all the acclaim up. Critics Choice Awards 2023: Cate Blanchett Bags Best Actress Honour For Tar, Says 'Its Time To Stop The Televised Horse Race'.

Having starred in a whole bunch of films, Blanchett has certainly amassed a wide range of movies that have constantly delivered. From The Aviator to recently starring in Tar, Blanchett’s career is nothing short of impressive. So, to celebrate her turning 54, let’s take a look at five of her best films to watch.

Thor: Ragnarok

Third in the series of MCU’s Thor films, Taika Waititi brought a fresh sense of pulp and energy to this franchise that saw Thor race to Asgard to save it from his villainous sister Hela. With Blanchett giving a fun performance and the movie being extremely hilarious, this is easily one of the actress’ most rewatchable movies.

The Aviator

Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator is one of the best biopics you’ll ever come across. Telling the story of Howard Hughes, it’s a masterfully directed film packed in with great performances that will leave you thrilled. Seeing Blanchett share the screen with Leonardo Di Caprio and more, the movie something that you should definitely check out.

Carol

Another stellar outing from Blanchett, Carol tells the story of an older woman going through a divorce who finds herself in a secret affair with a female photographer. The movie presents a period drama that will definitely have you engaged, and the performances of Rooney Mara and Blanchett are definitely a highlight.

Blue Jasmine

A comedy-drama that tells the story of a rich socialite from Manhattan moving back in with her sister amidst a difficult period, Blue Jasmine is sincere in its execution. The movie sees Blanchett and Sally Hawkins amp it up and deliver a worthwhile movie that will resonate with you.

Tar

Easily Blanchett’s best film yet, Tar sees the star play the role of Lydia Tar and follows the renowned music conductor as she finds herself amidst a sexual misconduct allegation. It’s a psychological drama like no other where the lead will have you completely captivated, and the movie is a revelation of its own. A masterclass in every right. Jamie Lee Curtis and Her Borderlands Co-Star Cate Blanchett Celebrated Their Oscar Nominations With a Cake on Set.

Cate Blanchett is definitely one of the best stars of our time, and we can’t wait to see what she does next. With this, we finish off the list and wish her a happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2023 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).