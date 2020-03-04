Catherine O’Hara Birthday Special: A Look At The Milestones Of The Canadian Actress' Career

Catherine is celebrating her 66th birthday today.

Canadian-American actress, writer, and comedian, Catherine O’Hara is celebrating her 66th birthday today (March 4). She has achieved a lot in her professional career so far. It all started in 1974 when she was a member of The Second City improvisational comedy troupe in Toronto, and there has been no looking back for her ever since then. As she turns a year older today, we take a look at some of the important milestones in her career.

While her first television appearance was in 1975 when she starred opposite John Candy and Dan Aykroyd in the Canadian sitcom Coming Up Rosie, however, what really shot her into fame was SCTV, which was a televised version of Second City comedy troupe. The show drew critical acclaim and was a source of inspiration for generations of comics. Catherine was nominated for two Emmys for her writing on the show. She won one in 1982.

Catherine in SCTV

The highlight of Catherine's career has to be the movie, Home Alone, which released in 1990. Catherine plays a mother who accidentally leaves her eight-year-old son, Kevin alone in the home, while the family takes off to Paris for a vacay. Things get crazy when a few thieves enter the home in order to perform a heist and the home for a heist and Kevin protects his home with the help of some booby traps. The movie, as we all know has become a cult classic and a huge set of people revisit it till date.

Catherine with Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone

The song A Kiss at the End of the Rainbow from Catherine's movie, A Mighty Wind (2003) was nominated for Best Original Song at the 76th Academy Awards. While the song did not win, Eugene Levy and O'Hara were invited to perform the song at the ceremony in the character from the film. Their performance got an overwhelming response from the audience and the viewers back then.

It's a big deal for any Canadian artist to have their name on the Canada Walk Of Fame. In 2007, Catherine got her own star on Canada's Walk of Fame.

Catherine performs at the Oscars

Then in 2015, Catherine O'Hara came on-board for Schitt's Creek in which she played the matriarch of a family who had just lost their fortune. The show went on to become very popular with celebrities like Paul Rudd, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lawrence, Paula Abdul, and Nicole Kidman among the many proclaiming their love for the show. In 2019, Catherine was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the Emmys. Sadly, she didn't get the trophy. Schitt's Creek sixth and final season is currently airing.

Catherine in Schitt's Creek

We wish Catherine a very happy birthday.