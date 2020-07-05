Hollywood star Charlize Theron recently opened up about how she's been homeschooling her two daughters amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to People Magazine, during an interview with 'Today's' Willie Geist, the 44-year-old actor joked that filming her signature action movies is easier than homeschooling her girls, 8-year-old Jackson and August, who turns five later this month. "I'd say the biggest challenge for me is just home-schooling," she said, to Geist, who is a dad of two himself, and answered, The Old Guard Trailer: Charlize Theron Is an Immortal Mercenary in This Cool Action Film (Watch Video)

"Amen!"n"It was an incredibly stressful time for me, and I will make any action movie over and over and over again before I home-school again," Theron added.nIn May, the 'Bombshell' star shared a rare picture of Jackson on the set of 'Mad Max: Fury Road', which recently marked its five-year anniversary. Charlize Theron Launches ‘Together For Her’ Campaign as a Global Fight Against Domestic Violence During COVID-19 Crisis

"I became a mom right before we started shooting," Theron wrote alongside the sweet photo, joking, "At least my child will forever have the fun fact of 'I spent most of the first year of my life in a war rig.'"