Chris Evans Birthday Special: 10 Insanely Good Looking Pictures of the Captain America Actor that Will Make you Ditch Your Boyfriend
It's Chris Evans' birthday today and we think it's time we discuss just how good looking he is. Leaving aside his America's ass, the handsome hunk is quite a popular name among the ladies and that smile, uff... that smile is infectious. On days when Evans isn't getting into his blue and red superhero suit, he's busy making some dapper appearances that would instantly make all the girls go weak in their knees. He's coy look is often termed as charming and the actor sure knows how to make the most of it. Chris Evans Opens Up On Why He Agreed To Play Captain America After Rejecting The Role Several Times.
While Evans' physique is seldom discussed, his handsome face is often a hot topic of discussion. We once read a post about hos Evans is that hot guy at the airport you fall in love with, simply 'cos you made eye contact for five long seconds. He's adorable, he's funny and his good looks cannot be even, what else do you need? As the reel-life superhero gets ready to cut his birthday cake, here's looking at 10 of his insanely hot pictures that will give you butterflies in the stomach. Get ready to feast your eyes. Chris Evans Reveals the 'Furry' Reason Why He Joined Instagram and It's the Cutest!
That Smile is Infectious
View this post on Instagram
Follow @ChrisEavns_ . . . . . . . . ⠀⠀⠀ #TheAvengers #AvengersInfinityWar #InfinityWar #Avengers4 #CaptainAmerica #Marvel #TeamCap #ChrisEvans #RobertDowneyJr #ChrisEavns #ChrisEvansFans #ChrisEvansLover #Chris #Evans #Avengers #chrisevansbeard #chrisevansedit 50likes #100likes #150likes #like4likes #like4follow #likeforlikes #like4likeback #likeforfollow #like4likesback #likeforlikeback #likeforlikesback #likeforfollowback
And That Handsome Face
View this post on Instagram
Follow @ChrisEavns_ . . . . . . . . ⠀⠀⠀ #TheAvengers #AvengersInfinityWar #InfinityWar #Avengers4 #CaptainAmerica #Marvel #TeamCap #ChrisEvans #RobertDowneyJr #ChrisEavns #ChrisEvansFans #ChrisEvansLover #Chris #Evans #Avengers #chrisevansbeard #chrisevansedit 50likes #100likes #150likes #like4likes #like4follow #likeforlikes #like4likeback #likeforfollow #like4likesback #likeforlikeback #likeforlikesback #likeforfollowback
That Intense Gaze
View this post on Instagram
Follow @ChrisEavns_ . . . . . . . . ⠀⠀⠀ #TheAvengers #AvengersInfinityWar #InfinityWar #Avengers4 #CaptainAmerica #Marvel #TeamCap #ChrisEvans #RobertDowneyJr #ChrisEavns #ChrisEvansFans #ChrisEvansLover #Chris #Evans #Avengers #chrisevansbeard #chrisevansedit 50likes #100likes #150likes #like4likes #like4follow #likeforlikes #like4likeback #likeforfollow #like4likesback #likeforlikeback #likeforlikesback #likeforfollowback
Even a Grumpy Evans is Hot
View this post on Instagram
The Only Time We Aren't Looking at a Taco
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday DoRiTo I can't make it short abt what he really means to me There have been hard situations where a glimpse of him made me a lot happier All his words mean so much, everything he does and of course the looks that come with that is so special for me I love so so so much 💙💙💙 I wanna give him a big fucking hug . . . Follow @stanchrisevans . . . #mcu #avenger #marvel #edit #captain #cap #captainamerica #chrisevans #cevans #christopherrobertevans #rdj #robertdowneyjr #ironman #robert #love #fangirl #fan #steverogers #captain #captainamerica #fanpage #smile #laugh #beautiful #teamcap #scarlettjohanson #life #quarantine #tbt
Hey Handsome!
View this post on Instagram
Happy 39th birthday to my hero！！！❤️❤️❤️ #chrisevans #happybirthday #superhero #superheroes
Stop Being So Cute
View this post on Instagram
【Happybirthday!!!】 【Chris Evanu】 #chrisevans #happybirthday🎂
What is He Even? A Greek God?
View this post on Instagram
❤️ . . . . . . . ( ( #chrisevans #handsome #steverogers #avengersendgame #captainamerica #steverogers #marvel #chrishemsworth #chrispratt #elizabetholsen #scarlettjohansson #paulrudd #chrispine #jakegyllenhaal #tomholland #michaelbjordan #sebastianstan #robertdowneyjr #muscle #fitnessmotivation #scotteastwood #dakotajohnson #amberheard #henrycavill #ryangosling #stephenamell #robertdowneyjr #tomhiddleston
Name a More Handsome Man than Him! We'll Wait
View this post on Instagram
❤️ . . . . . . . ( ( #chrisevans #handsome #steverogers #avengersendgame #captainamerica #steverogers #marvel #chrishemsworth #chrispratt #elizabetholsen #scarlettjohansson #paulrudd #chrispine #jakegyllenhaal #tomholland #michaelbjordan #sebastianstan #robertdowneyjr #muscle #fitnessmotivation #scotteastwood #dakotajohnson #amberheard #henrycavill #ryangosling #stephenamell #robertdowneyjr #tomhiddleston
And Finally, the One in His Suit!
View this post on Instagram
Captain America 💙 - #captainamerica #steverogers #chrisevans #marvel #marvelstudios #avengers
Chris Evans' is that blue-eyed boy that every girl likes talking about, a fantasy that's so real. Certainly, the man is aware of the kind of impression he has on ladies and he enjoys it thoroughly. So, if you are done drooling over his charming pictures, kindly get back to your work, of course, that's if you can focus on your work anymore.
Happy Birthday, Chris!
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).