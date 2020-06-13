Chris Evans Birthday Special: 10 Insanely Good Looking Pictures of the Captain America Actor that Will Make you Ditch Your Boyfriend

It's Chris Evans' birthday today and we think it's time we discuss just how good looking he is. Leaving aside his America's ass, the handsome hunk is quite a popular name among the ladies and that smile, uff... that smile is infectious. On days when Evans isn't getting into his blue and red superhero suit, he's busy making some dapper appearances that would instantly make all the girls go weak in their knees. He's coy look is often termed as charming and the actor sure knows how to make the most of it. Chris Evans Opens Up On Why He Agreed To Play Captain America After Rejecting The Role Several Times.

While Evans' physique is seldom discussed, his handsome face is often a hot topic of discussion. We once read a post about hos Evans is that hot guy at the airport you fall in love with, simply 'cos you made eye contact for five long seconds. He's adorable, he's funny and his good looks cannot be even, what else do you need? As the reel-life superhero gets ready to cut his birthday cake, here's looking at 10 of his insanely hot pictures that will give you butterflies in the stomach. Get ready to feast your eyes. Chris Evans Reveals the 'Furry' Reason Why He Joined Instagram and It's the Cutest!

That Smile is Infectious

And That Handsome Face

That Intense Gaze

Even a Grumpy Evans is Hot

View this post on Instagram 🖤🤍 #ChrisEvans A post shared by @ chris_evanscontents on Jun 12, 2020 at 9:41am PDT

The Only Time We Aren't Looking at a Taco

Hey Handsome!

Stop Being So Cute

View this post on Instagram 【Happybirthday!!!】 【Chris Evanu】 #chrisevans #happybirthday🎂 A post shared by nano (@nano0_303) on Jun 12, 2020 at 9:19am PDT

What is He Even? A Greek God?

Name a More Handsome Man than Him! We'll Wait

And Finally, the One in His Suit!

Chris Evans' is that blue-eyed boy that every girl likes talking about, a fantasy that's so real. Certainly, the man is aware of the kind of impression he has on ladies and he enjoys it thoroughly. So, if you are done drooling over his charming pictures, kindly get back to your work, of course, that's if you can focus on your work anymore.

Happy Birthday, Chris!

