Chris Hemsworth Mourns the Loss of Dear Friend Andrew Jack to Coronavirus, Says 'He Was Beyond Instrumental in Helping Shape Me As an Actor' (View Post)

Actor Andrew Jack who was a part of Star Wars films passed away on Tuesday, April 1, 2020 due to coronavirus complications. The actor, who also worked as a dialect coach, died in a hospital in Surrey, England. Jack appeared in Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi as General Ematt, as well as in Solo: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens. While several Hollywood stars mourned the loss of this talented persona, actor Chris Hemsworth recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post grieving the loss of Jack. Andrew Jack Passes Away At 76, Star Wars Actor Suffered From COVID-19 Complications.

Hemsworth in his post revealed that Andrew was his dialect coach for several films and that he was beyond instrumental in helping him shape as an actor. Hemsworth mentioned how over the years of working together, they had become close friends. He wrote, "I lost a dear friend this week to Coronavirus. Andrew Jack was a wonderful, kind, beautiful soul and I and many others will miss him greatly. I worked on a number of films with him over the years and he was the best dialect/voice coach in game and was beyond instrumental in helping shape me as an actor. My love and support goes out to his family."

Jack is known to have worked with Hemsworth as a dialect coach on films such as Men in Black: International, Thor: Ragnarok and also two Avengers films. Apart from Hemsworth, Jack had also been a dialect coach for other actors such as Robert Downey Jr. Andrew Jack, Mark Blum And More: List Of Hollywood Celebs Who Have Succumbed To COVID-19.

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill also mourned the loss of Andrew Jack. He took to Twitter saying, "He was such a kind gentleman who was deeply gifted (and) beloved by all who knew him. My deepest condolences to his family."