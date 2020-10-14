Conchata Ferrell was popularly known for her role as Berta American television sitcom Two and a Half Men. Berta was seen as an outspoken housekeeper and her character was loved by the audience. Conchata had played this role for all twelve seasons of the sitcom. The actress, aged 77, died on October 12, 2020, due to complications following a cardiac arrest. According to leading media reports, she was surrounded by her family at the time of her death. Shirley Knight, Two-Time Oscar Nominated, Emmy-Winning Actress Dies at 83.

Conchata Ferrell’s role as Berta in Two and a Half Men had earned her two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2005 and 2007. Charlie Sheen, who was seen as a hedonistic bachelor named Charlie Harper in seasons 1–8 of Two and a Half Men shared a heartfelt note on the demise of his co-star. He took to Twitter and wrote, “an absolute sweetheart, a consummate pro, a genuine friend, a shocking and painful loss. Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your “people: keeping was perfect.”

Warner Bros. TV

We are saddened by the loss of Conchata Ferrell and are grateful for the years she brought us laughs as Berta which will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/pGQaQveSxm — Warner Bros. TV (@warnerbrostv) October 13, 2020

Charlie Sheen

an absolute sweetheart a consummate pro a genuine friend a shocking and painful loss. Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your "people"keeping was perfect. 💕©️💕 pic.twitter.com/cJMK8APgQV — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) October 13, 2020

The other popular TV shows in which Conchata Ferrell had appeared includes Hot l Baltimore, BJ and the Bear, LA Law, among others. She had also appeared in a few films such as Erin Brokovich, Edward Scissorhands and Mystic Pizza. We express our heartfelt condolences to the Ferrell family.

