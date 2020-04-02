COVID-19 Crisis: Kylie Jenner and Mother Kris Team Up with a Cosmetic Company to Manufacture and Donate Hand Sanitisers for Free

Kylie Jenner and Mother Kris Jenner (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kylie Jenner will be making a huge donation of hand sanitisers to southern California hospitals. The 22-year-old reality TV star and her mother, Kris Jenner, have teamed up with cosmetics company Coty to mass produce the hand sanitisers. Each sanitiser will come with a special message, reading, “dedicated to first responders working to support our communities”. Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Donate $100,000 to Women Doing Their Bit in the Health Crisis.

According to Page Six, Coty will be making the hand sanitisers in its factories, and Kylie Skin products will not be affected. Kylie had recently donated USD 1 million to help supply protective wear to healthcare professionals fighting coronavirus on the front lines. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $400,000 to New York’s Hardest-Hit Hospitals Fighting Coronavirus.

The businesswoman has also been using her star power to spread awareness about social-distancing, asking her fans to "stay inside" and "practice self-quarantine”.