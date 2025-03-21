Famous People Born on March 20: March 20 marks the birth of several notable figures across various fields. Renowned playback singer Alka Yagnik, known for her melodious voice in Bollywood, was born on this day. Acclaimed filmmaker Spike Lee, famous for his powerful storytelling and social commentary, also shares this birthday. The list includes William Hurt, an Oscar-winning actor, and Holly Hunter, another Academy Award-winning actress. Legendary television personality Fred Rogers, beloved for Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, was also born on March 20. Sports stars like Fernando Torres, the Spanish footballer, Tamim Iqbal, the Bangladeshi cricketer, and Sloane Stephens, the American tennis champion, celebrate their birthdays on this day. This date is also significant for figures like Chester Bennington, the late lead vocalist of Linkin Park, and Marcos Rojo, the Argentine footballer, among others.

Famous March 20 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Alka Yagnik Spike Lee William Hurt (20 March 1950 - 13 March 2022) Carl Reiner (20 March 1922 - 29 June 2020) Holly Hunter Michael Rapaport Fred Rogers (20 March 1928 - 27 February 2003) Chester Bennington (20 March 1976 - 20 July 2017) Ruby Rose Fernando Torres Sting (wrestler) Gayatri Joshi Savitri Jindal Ganesh Venkatraman Madan Lal Tamim Iqbal Sloane Stephens Anand Amritraj Nicola Kuhn Marcos Rojo

