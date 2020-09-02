A new trailer for No Time To Die is on its way. The spy film will be Daniel Craig's last appearance as James Bond. In the new movie, he has given up the title of Agent 007 and someone else has replaced him. But like all retired heroes in movies, Bond has to come back, one last time. Well, the premise is intriguing and the teaser for the trailer will only hype you up. The makers have dropped a promo of the upcoming trailer for the film, with glimpses of brand new footage. There is a fleeting sight of a high-octane car chase. Guns are blaring. And Daniel is looking dapper AF. No Time to Die: Daniel Craig's Last Turn as James Bond Gets a New Poster Plus an Update on the New Trailer.

The new teaser of No Time To Die is the onset of the promotional spree for the film. After its delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie is set to open in theatres in November. The makers are building up to the day with the new promotional campaign. Expect Daniel's brand new interviews to come out in the coming few weeks.

Check Out The Teaser Of No Time To Die Here:

Despite the fact that Daniel has announced that he will be retiring as Bond, rumours are rife that it might not be true. Certain reports claim that the actor's decision to return or not will be based on how the film is perceived by the audience.

