Daniel Craig would be sipping on vodka Martini, "shaken not stirred", for the last time in the upcoming movie, No Time To Die. The release date of the film has been postponed so many times, that we might have to take MI6's help to keep a track. But, finally, the movie is set for a November release date amid the pandemic. At least, that is what the new poster of Bond 25 claims. Daniel features on a brand new poster of the upcoming spy film. The poster is nothing out of the ordinary, but looks like it has simply been released to promote the release date and the upcoming trailer. Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die Clapboard Auctioned to Raise Money For COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The studio released the new poster, on which the text proudly reads, "In Cinemas, November". The tweet also announces, "New trailer coming this Thursday." Yay! The new release date was announced after the studio delayed the film, earlier, due to the pandemic. Now, it is clear that the makers are sticking to the said date - November 12 in the UK and November 20 in the US.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Man on a mission. Check out the new poster for #NoTimeToDie, in cinemas this November. New trailer coming this Thursday. pic.twitter.com/QeaiX6tWdw — MGM Studios (@MGM_Studios) September 1, 2020

Check Out The June 2020 Tweet Announcing The New Release Date:

The return of old friends in NO TIME TO DIE. In cinemas 12th November UK, 20th November US. pic.twitter.com/GkXugGEAba — James Bond (@007) June 13, 2020

Check Out The First Trailer For No Time To Die Here:

Billie Eilish has performed the theme song for No Time To Die. In the past, Adele performed for a song for Skyfall and won an Academy Award for it. Bond girl Ana De Armas has been asked to walk the red carpet at the premiere without partner Ben Affleck. A few days back, Rami Malek's look as the Bond villain, and the character's name was revealed.

