Deadpool creator, Rob Liefeld, may have just confirmed a popular rumour about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The sequel to Benedict Cumberbatch's film is said to have many surprise cameos. Rob talked about the involvement of characters from Fox in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness during his recent guest appearance on The Big Thing with Kristian Harloff.

"You want me to see it six times, you bring some of that (Fox-Marvel) stuff in… And actually, I know on some level, some of it is already there. I have just revoked every - every one of my (Marvel) passes just got revoked,” he said.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

🚨Breaking:- Rob Liefeld, creator of Deadpool, confirmed that 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' will feature Fox characters.🚨#DoctorStrange2 #Deadpool pic.twitter.com/LmiWMKPrMW — MCU_Updates🕷 (@vr_mcu) February 10, 2022

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2022 12:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).