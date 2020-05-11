Drake's Son Adonis Is Absolutely Adorable As He Paints On A Pair Of Jeans In This Video

Drake's son, Adonis is absolutely adorable! Ever since Drake shared his picture for the very first time on his Instagram account a couple of weeks back, we just keep refreshing his page in the hope to get another glimpse of the toddler. This time, it was Drake's baby mama, Sophie Brussaux, who gave us a really cute video of Adonis through her Instagram story on May 10 as the pair celebrated Mother’s Day. Adonis had a really good time as he made a colourful piece of artwork for his mom. The little guy also gave a makeover to one of his mommy's pants. “New jeans by Adonis,” she wrote on the video.
The highlight of the video is, of course, Adonis' bright smile and his blue eyes!. And how cute is he looking in that baby blue sweater and black pants! Drake Opts Self-Quarantine Days After Partying with Coronavirus Affected Basketball Superstar Kevin Durant.
Check out the video of Adonis right here:
This is the second time we got to see Adonis on Sophie's Instagram account. The first one was when both she and Drake introduced him to the world on March 30. Here's the photo, ICYMI:
View this post on Instagram
What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW...It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. 🤍
Recently, Drake revealed the reason behind finally showing Adonis to the world. “I posted those pictures. It was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world and I just felt like … It wasn’t even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned,” he told to Lil Wayne on Apple Music’s Young Money Radio podcast. Well, we would definitely love to see that cute face again and again. So keep em coming, Drake and Sophie. We are definitely not complaining.