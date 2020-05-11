Drake's Son Adonis Is Absolutely Adorable As He Paints On A Pair Of Jeans In This Video

We have got another glimpse of Adonis (picture credit - Instagram)

Drake's son, Adonis is absolutely adorable! Ever since Drake shared his picture for the very first time on his Instagram account a couple of weeks back, we just keep refreshing his page in the hope to get another glimpse of the toddler. This time, it was Drake's baby mama, Sophie Brussaux, who gave us a really cute video of Adonis through her Instagram story on May 10 as the pair celebrated Mother’s Day. Adonis had a really good time as he made a colourful piece of artwork for his mom. The little guy also gave a makeover to one of his mommy's pants. “New jeans by Adonis,” she wrote on the video.

The highlight of the video is, of course, Adonis' bright smile and his blue eyes!. And how cute is he looking in that baby blue sweater and black pants! Drake Opts Self-Quarantine Days After Partying with Coronavirus Affected Basketball Superstar Kevin Durant.

Check out the video of Adonis right here:

This is the second time we got to see Adonis on Sophie's Instagram account. The first one was when both she and Drake introduced him to the world on March 30. Here's the photo, ICYMI:

Recently, Drake revealed the reason behind finally showing Adonis to the world. “I posted those pictures. It was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world and I just felt like … It wasn’t even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned,” he told to Lil Wayne on Apple Music’s Young Money Radio podcast. Well, we would definitely love to see that cute face again and again. So keep em coming, Drake and Sophie. We are definitely not complaining.