A Toronto-based rapper named Hassan Ali, also known as Top5, became the victim of a shocking stabbing incident in London over the weekend. According to the latest reports, the rapper was stabbed in the neck by an unidentified man. Top5 was in London to support his friend Drake, who was headlining the Wireless Festival. However, fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as it has been confirmed that the rapper did not sustain any severe injuries and is already on the road to recovery. Tory Lanez Stabbed in Californian Prison by Fellow Inmate; Injured Rapper Rushed to Hospital in Bakersfield – Reports.

Rapper Top5 Stabbed by Masked Man in London

According to a HotNewHipHop report, rapper Top5 visited London to attend the Wireless Festival and join the crowd during his pal Drake's live performance. The music festival was hosted at Finsbury Park in London from July 11 to July 13. According to reports, Top5was interacting with his fans near the festival venue when a masked man approached him and stabbed him in the neck, leading to a chaotic situation. He was later rushed to the hospital and is doing fine.

Top5 With Drake

Toronto-based media outlet, Keep6ixsolid, reported the horrifying incident and wrote, "Top5 survives an attempted hit on his life in London after suffering stab wounds to his neck. The Toronto rapper was talking to his fans when a masked man ran by and stabbed him." After some time, the page shared an update on his health and wrote, "I received word that he is okay and that no arteries were hit in the attempt on his life." Drake Throws Slipper at Drone Spying on Him Surfing Gambling Sites in Viral Video; Internet Calls It ‘Staged’ – WATCH.

Top5 Stabbing Incident Update

As of now, no official statements have been shared by Top5 or his team regarding the stabbing incident. As officials continue to investigate the matter, the motive behind the attack remains unclear. The shocking incident comes just a few weeks after the rapper's arrest on May 17, 2025. Top5 was reportedly arrested on charges related to possessing a restricted weapon with ammunition.

