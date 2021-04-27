Hollywood actor Eddie Murphy has opened up on why he stopped working for almost eight years after scoring consecutive hits in the 1980s. "I had it all the way together for years and years and then what happened with movies is that they started offering you so much money to do stuff that I wound up doing everything. Eddie Murphy Talks About Fatherhood at the Age of 60, Shares How Being a Father to 10 Kids Shaped His Life.

So, I ended up doing a bunch of movies like that and then I got to where I stopped having fun and making movies and so I had to take time off," said Murphy, on The Drew Barrymore Show. He said in 2011 he stopped working for a couple of years. Eddie Murphy Says White Men Run the Business in Hollywood, Adds ‘It’s Always Been This Way’.

"In 2011, I stopped working for, like, eight years. I just stopped making movies and that's when I had some really quiet time and got re-centered. I started thinking that if I wanted to do something it's because I really want to be doing it. I got it all back together," he shared on the show hosted by Hollywood star Drew Barrymore and airing on Zee Cafe in India.

