Elisabeth Moss Finally Reveals the Truth Behind Dating Rumours With Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise, Elisabeth Moss (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Remember when the internet went into a tizzy with the news of Tom Cruise and Elisabeth Moss' engagement rumours? Well, The Hand Maiden Tale's actress recently reacted to the same finally and has set the record straight. Looks like Top Gun: Maverick star, Cruise is not taken yet and is still single. Moss recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and addressed the rumours of being romantically involved and in fact even secretly married to Tom Cruise. Oscars 2020: From Tom Cruise, Will Smith to Glenn Close - Stars who Never Lifted the Golden Trophy in the Best Actor Category.

Moss not only denied seeing Cruise, but she also revealed that her friends and family had the best reaction to it. She said, “I actually was confused and also mainly got texts from people being like, ‘I didn’t know, why didn’t you tell me?’ And just confusion from my friends, but mainly poking fun at it ’cause obviously they knew it wasn’t true.”

The Invisible Man star also revealed her reaction to seeing a picture of herself and Cruise on the cover of a gossip magazine. Moss said, "Like, it was supposed to be a picture of the two of us and I was like, ‘I’ve never styled my hair like that.'"The Invisible Man Movie Review: Elisabeth Moss' Performance and Leigh Whannell's Vision Impress Critics.

Tom Cruise is known to keep his personal life very private and rarely news of his romantic involvements are reported in the news. The actor has been married thrice and all have been famous actresses, Mimi Rodgers from 1987 to 1990, then Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001, and then Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012. The actor is also a father to three kids, Isabella Hane Cruise, Connor Cruise and Suri Cruise.