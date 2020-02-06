Oscars 2020: From Tom Cruise, Will Smith to Glenn Close - Stars who Never Lifted the Golden Trophy in the Best Actor Category

Hollywood Superstars who are yet to bag an Oscar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The countdown for Oscars 2020 has already begun and the nominees are clearly counting the number of days left for the big soiree. Movies like Parasite, 1917, The Irishman and Jojo Rabbit have dominated the nomination categories this year and let's not deny but we have already picked our favourites. The awards ceremony is often criticised for neglecting the black talent and preferring whites over anyone else. And this year too, the scenario was nothing different. However, that's not the point we are discussing in here. Oscars 2020: From Seth MacFarlane's'We Saw Your Boobs' Ballad to Anne Hathaway and James Franco's 'No Chemistry' Hosting, Here Are 5 Worst Academy Awards Hosts (Watch Videos).

Today we'd like to highlight few names or should we say powerful names in Hollywood who are still waiting for the day they get to bag that golden trophy. Superstars in H-town like Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Tom Cruise, Amy Adams have all tried their luck at bagging an award in the Best Actor Category but unfortunately, the wait seems to be a bit longer in their case. Let's have a look at other prominent names who are yet to lift the Oscar trophy in Best Actor category. Oscars 2020: From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra, 5 Bollywood Stars Who Would Have Made Awesome Academy Awards Hosts.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise was nominated twice in the Best Actor category in the year 1990 and 1997 respectively. His first nomination came for 'Born on the Fourth of July' and next was for Jerry Maguire. However, he couldn't take home the trophy in both cases.

Will Smith

Will Smith was nominated in the Best Actor category for Ali in 2002 and later for The Pursuit of Happiness in 2007. He lost to Denzel Washington and Forest Whitaker respectively.

Glenn Close

The legendary actress was nominated four times in the Best Actress category at Oscars. Her first nomination came in 1988 for Fatal Attraction followed by Dangerous Liaisons in 1989 then for Albert Nobbs in 2012 and finally, The Wife in 2019. Unfortunately, she wasn't able to lift the trophy even once.

Michelle Williams

Michelle too was nominated twice in the Best Actress category but luck didn't wasn't in her favour really. Her first nomination came for Blue Valentine in 2011 followed by My Week with Marilyn in 2012.

Brad Pitt

Though Pitt has won an Oscar as a producer for 12 Years a Slave, he hasn't been able to lift the trophy as the Best Actor. The actor was nominated in 2009 for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and later for Moneyball in 2012. Hopefully, his luck will favour him this time as the actor is a hot favourite to bag Best Supporting Actor award for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Johnny Depp

Depp deserves an Oscar for the powerhouse of talent that he is. Despite bagging three nominations in the Best Actor Category, the actor wasn't able to take home the golden trophy. His first nomination was in the year 2004 for Pirates of Carribean: The Curse of Black Pearl, later for Finding Neverland in 2005 and finally in 2008 for Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Amy Adams

While she received nominations for Best Supporting Actress for as many as five times (she didn't win for any), she was nominated only once for the Best Actress Category. It was for her role in American Hustle in 2014.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie received her nomination in the Best Actress category for I, Tonya in 2018. She's also nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category this year for Bombshell. Let's hope she wins this time.

Robert Downey Jr

He was nominated way back in 1993 for his role in Chaplin but sadly, he couldn't bag the trophy. His next nomination came in for Best Supporting Actor for Tropic Thunder in 2009.

Michelle Pfeiffer

Sadly in her career spanning so many years, the actress wasn't able to lift the golden trophy even once. She was nominated for her role in The Fabulous Baker Boys in 1989 followed by Love Field in 1992.

PS: The discussion here is limited to only Best Actor/Actress Category and not the Best Supporting Category.