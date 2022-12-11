American singer-songwriter Britney Spears recently made her Instagram comeback by posting an "awkward" video where she was seen smearing cake all over her. According to Page Six, an American entertainment news outlet, after once again deleting her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Britney said "accidentally pressed [the] wrong button," in a now deleted video. Britney Spears Makes Insane Instagram Comeback as She Rolls Herself in Birthday Cake and Licks It off the Floor – WATCH.

"Yep it's my b-day all week and I know my Instagram has been down a few times but honestly I did the last two times myself!" the Grammy-winning singer captioned the video, as per the outlet. In it, she celebrated her birthday by drinking a bottle of champagne on her living room floor decorated with balloons and rose petals. Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Shuts Down Rumours of Him Controlling Her Instagram, Says He Would 'Never' Control Someone.

Watch Video:

Britney Spears covers herself in cake to celebrate her 41st birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/brOqZH3BmP — Britney Stan 💜🪩 (@BritneyTheStan) December 10, 2022

Britney further said that this year her goal is to become more "comfortable" around people, crash a wedding and "sing a song or two." "It's my first year in 15 years being treated as an equal and good God I didn't know about this NO RULE THING!!! Pssss this video is so blurry sorry!!! Is it a little awkward or weird to watch??? DUH that's the whole point!!!" she said, reported Page Six.

At one point, she stood up to dance to the music before flipping off the camera. Following that, Britney shoved her head into her birthday cake, covering her entire face in frosting. This video from Britney comes just one day after her husband, Sam Asghari, took to his Instagram Stories to address the singer's social media hiatus. "Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it's good to take a break," he wrote in a text post, as per Page Six.