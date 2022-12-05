Lately, there have been rumours going around that Sam Asghari, Britney Spears' husband, must have been controlling her Instagram. However, the Iranian-America model was quick to shut those rumours down. Taking to Instagram and replying to a fan's question on his story, he said that he would "never control someone who has been controlled for the last 13+ years." Britney Spears Lashes Out in Anguished Post; Slams 'Friends' Who Spoke in 'Trash' Documentaries and Writes About Pain and Nerve Damage Caused by Trauma.

Check Out the Tweet:

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari shuts down rumors that he controls her Instagram: “I would never control someone that’s been controlled for 13+ years.” pic.twitter.com/VZt1XY1iNf — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 5, 2022

