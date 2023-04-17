Evil Dead is one franchise that has consistently delivered on supernatural horror. Sam Raimi is, of course, a master of the craft and his trilogy alongside Fede Alvarez's 2013 reboot are some of the most entertaining horror films you can see, and Lee Cronin sets to continue the tradition when Evil Dead Rise finally hits theatres this Friday. Evil Dead Rise Review: Alyssa Sutherland and Lilly Sullivan's Horror Film Will 'Satisfy' Fans of the Franchise Say Early Reactions, Call it 'Terrifying' and a 'Gorefest'.

A whole new cast and a new terror, Evil Dead Rise aims to be as terrifying as the previous entries. The promos promise a classic supernatural horror adventure, and the reviews have also confirmed that the film will surely blow your socks off. So, before you check out Evil Dead Rise in theatres, here's all you need to know about it.

Cast

Evil Dead Rise stars Lily Sullivan as Beth and Alyssa Sutherland as Ellie. They will also be joined by Morgan Davies who plays Danny in the film. Evil Dead Rise also stars Gabrielle Echols, Nell Fisher, Richard Crouchley, Mirabai Pease, Anna-Maree Thomas, Jayden Daniels and more.

Plot

Evil Dead Rise follows Beth, who travels to meet her sister Ellie as she is struggling to support her three kids in Los Angeles. Meeting after a long time, their reunion is cut short when the duo discover a mysterious book in the depths of Ellie's building as body-possessing demons start getting unleashed.

Watch the Trailer for Evil Dead Rise:

Release Date

Evil Dead Rise directed by Lee Cronin starring Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland releases in theatres on April 21, 2023. Evil Dead Rise: Bruce Campbell Tells a Rude Fan to 'Get the F**k Out of Here' After He Said the 'Movie F***ing Sucks' at the SXSW Premiere of the Film (Watch Video).

Review

The review for Evil Dead Rise isn't out yet. When we have one available, the page will be updated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2023 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).