HBO Max just dropped Friends: The Reunion special trailer and we are elated to see the sitcom's stars coming in together for one crazy evening. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer brings back some memories and yes the trailer of this special episode was one hell of an emotional roller coaster ride. HBO Max's official Twitter handle dro[pped the Friends Reunion trailer and wrote "The year is 2002, it’s Thursday night, and you rush home to catch the latest episode of Friends. Now get ready for it to happen all over again. Friends: The Reunion is streaming May 27 on HBO Max. #FriendsReunion."

Watch the Friends The Reunion Trailer Below:

