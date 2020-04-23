Gigi Hadid is Excited to Celebrate her Quarantine Birthday with Zayn Malik at her Family Farm in Pennsylvania

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gigi Hadid is one among those fortunate or unfortunate ones who will celebrate their birthdays in quarantine this year. But the supermodel certainly has no qualm about it. She's, in fact, happy and excited to be spending her birthday with all her loved ones. Yes, she's back in a relationship with her former beau, Zayn Malik and the couple plans to celebrate her special day at her family farm in Pennsylvania. As per a report in HollywoodLife. com, Zayn also owns his own rural farm in Pennsylvania and currently, they are both staying close to each other. Gigi Hadid Shuts Down Jake Paul's Comments Mocking Her Boyfriend Zayn Malik With a Befitting Reply and Netizens are Loving It!

Speaking about her birthday plans with Zayn and family, a source close to the supermodel informed the portal, “She’s really not much of a party girl anyway, so a homebody birthday suits her just fine. When this is all over she’ll do something with her friends to celebrate turning 25, but for now, she’s perfectly happy to celebrate at home with her family and Zayn.” While the couple earlier made headlines for their on-off relationship, a close friend insists how they are enjoying the lockdown currently without being scrutinised from the outside world. Gigi Hadid Birthday Special: Chic, Charming and Comfortable, the Supermodel's Street Style is Always a Subject of Discussion (View Pics).

“It’s been good for her relationship with Zayn because a lot of the things that stress them out, namely her having to be gone so much for work, have been taken away. They are able to just be together without all the outside pressures and that’s a great thing," the source continued. While the duo is always busy with their respective professional commitments, this lockdown has given them an opportunity to stay close and together. Their bond is certainly getting stronger with time. Speaking about the good things to note during the COVID-19 pandemic.