No matter how dumb Godzilla vs Kong turns out to be, fans would be really excited to see King Kong share some pretty heavy blows with the giant mutant lizard. Just hoping that the scenes won't be shrouded in darkness and haze as we saw in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Or not wait till the third act for the actual showdown to begin, as we were left disappointed in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (and let's also hope that Kong won't stop punching Godzilla, because the latter says, 'Save Mothra'!). The trailer that dropped on January 24has surely amped up our excitement. Godzilla vs Kong Trailer: Two Fan-Favourite Titans Exchange Mighty Blows In This Exhilarating Promo (Watch Video).

One thing that left fans curious about the trailer is that it pitched Kong in a more positive light and puts him as kind of saviour for humankind. While Godzilla is shown as someone who is destroying humanity, as Kyle Chandler's returning Dr Mark Russell (from Godzilla: King of the Monsters) puts it, though he is clueless as to why Godzilla is doing so.

For Kong was the hero of his movie, Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla the hero of two other movies, Godzilla (2014 film) and of course, King of the Monsters. At the end of the latter, Godzilla, having killed King Ghidorah, becomes the undisputed king among the Titans (except Kong). So has power gone to his head, and he is now hell-bent on killing humans?

Watch the trailer:

Well, it looks like Godzilla vs Kong could be going Batman V Superman way, as there is a possibility that there could be a Lex Luthor involved. By Luthor, we mean a third manipulator. Eagle-eyed fans have spotted two references of Mechagodzilla in the trailer, and they believe it is he/it that is causing the havoc.

The first scene is the below:

In the background behind, you could see they are working on something that is like Godzilla (check the legs), but more like a robot.

And then there is this very small scene in the trailer...

So there's Mechagodzilla. I guess the "evil" Godzilla in the trailer is just Mechagodzilla with a flesh suit. pic.twitter.com/hfnxNnU3U8 — RJ Palmer (@arvalis) January 24, 2021

A closer look at the monster emerging from the debris doesn't exactly look like Godzilla.

A Still From Godzilla vs Kong Trailer

Either it could be a case of bad CGI or something else. Like a Mechagodzilla!

So what is Mechagodzilla? In the Kaiju-universe (as Godzilla's cinematic world is known in Japanese Cinema), Mechagodzilla is like a robotic doppelganger to Godzilla, created by man to protect them from the lizard with atomic breath. Fan theories are doing the rounds that in Godzilla vs Kong, some evil human corporation wants to show Godzilla in a bad light, so they create Mechagodzilla and pin blame of all the destruction he does on Godzilla.

I can see the story now. Godzilla appears to suddenly be attacking humanity, but it's actually Mechagodzilla who was developed by the company or group ran by Serizawa's son. He'll want them to kill each other and use Mechagodzilla to control the other titans. pic.twitter.com/aL5RdTbSIf — 🍊Beans-made thighs🍊 (@beanzaru) January 24, 2021

If that's the case then, we might be heading towards an actual 'Save Martha!' scene between Godzilla and Kong. Still, it would be cheesy fun to see two fan-favourite monsters hitting each other on the big screen.

Godzilla vs Kong is directed by horror filmmaker Adam Wingard in his first big-budget production. The movie stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir. Produced by Warner Bros, the movie is releasing in theaters and also streaming exclusively on HBO Max from March 26.

