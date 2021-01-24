We don't know how good a movie Godzilla vs Kong would be, but we definitely are so very excited to see two of the biggest monsters take on each other! Adam Wingard's Godzilla vs Kong sees a delayed release thanks to reshoots and and the pandemic, but it has kept the fanboys excited to see the titans clash on the big screen. And with the first trailer out, we have to say we are not sure whom to side with - though the promo was a little inclined towards the ruler of Skull Island, King Kong. Godzilla Vs Kong Gets A New Release Date! Adam Wingard’s Film Preponed To March 26, 2021.

As you know, Godzilla vs Kong is the direct sequel to two Legendary's MonsterVerse movies - Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. However, the King Kong we see the trailer of Godzilla vs Kong is much larger than the one we met in Kong: Skull Island, with the siza appropriation to match the mighty lizard.

However, while the size is right, Kong doesn't have the nuke power that Godzilla possesses and hence has to rely on his brawn power and brains to deflect Godzilla's atomic breath. The trailer seems to pose Godzilla as the antagonist, as Kyle Chandler's returning human character tells us, he is now hurting people and they don't know why (could the crimes be done by another Titan, say Mechagodzilla?). How the humans bring Kong from his kingdom to fight Godzilla. We also get glimpses of the other Titans, though it is also mentioned that only Kong and Godzilla are the last ones left. What happened there? The Matrix 4, Godzilla vs Kong, The Suicide Squad And Others, Warner Bros. Pictures To Release Their 2021 Biggies in Both Theatres and HBO Max (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer:

Godzilla vs Kong also stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir. Produced by Warner Bros, the movie is releasing in theaters and also streaming exclusively on HBO Max from March 26.

