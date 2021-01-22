Looks like things are finally falling place for the monster drama. The makers of Godzilla vs Kong have shared a brand new poster and announced that the film’s trailer would be releasing this weekend. Warner Bros India have put up on its official page about the release of the film’s trailer and it’s happening on January 24. Godzilla Vs Kong Gets A New Release Date! Adam Wingard’s Film Preponed To March 26, 2021.

The new poster of Gozilla vs Kong gives a glimpse of the epic battle between the titular monsters and the tagline reads, ‘One Will Fall’. It would be intriguing to watch which one of them wins in this shared cinematic universe between Godzilla and King Kong. Godzilla vs Kong is the 36th film in the Godzilla franchise and the 12th film in the King Kong franchise. Camila Cabello’s Cinderella Gets Postponed, Film To Hit The Theatres On July 16, 2021.

Godzilla vs Kong Trailer

The official synopsis of Godzilla vs Kong reads: “In a new world where man and monster now coexist, Monarch must lead the way to a prosperous future alongside the Titans, keeping humanity in check. However, rival factions that want to manipulate the Titans for war begin to rise under the guise of a nefarious conspiracy, threatening to wipe out all life on the planet. Meanwhile, on Skull Island, strange seismic activity draws the attention of Godzilla and Kong alike.” Directed by Adam Wingard, the film is all set to hit the theatres and on HBO Max on March 26.

