Cinderella is the upcoming musical rom-com starring the gorgeous Camila Cabello in the titular role. Directed by Kay Cannon, the film has been postponed and is now scheduled to be released in theatres on July 16, 2021. It will release in RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema and IMAX. Cinderella was originally scheduled to be released on February 5, but owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers had to push the release date further. Sony Delays Camila Cabello's Cinderella Movie Till Feb 2021 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic.

Sharing a the logo of Cinderella, the makers announced about the new release date by captioning it as, “Your invitation awaits. Sparkles #CinderellaMovie comes to theaters July 2021.” The makers didn’t want the audience to miss the theatrical experience of this upcoming film owing to the pandemic and hence decided to push the release date. Cinderella, a retelling of the classic fairy-tale, will feature Billy Porter as the fairy godmother, Idina Menzel as the evil stepmother and British actor Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert. Beau Shawn Mendes Throws Camila Cabello Surprise Cinderella-themed Bash.

Cinderella Movie New Release Date Announcement

Besides Cinderella the other movies that would be seeing a delay in its release are Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, No Time to Die, Morbius, among others. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.

