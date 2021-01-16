Godzilla Vs Kong is the sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island. Directed by Adam Wingard, this film has seen several delays owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Starring Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Kyle Chandler, the makers have shared a new release date for this upcoming film. It has been moved up two months. Godzilla Vs Kong, the fourth installment in the rebooted franchise by Legendary, which was scheduled to be released on May 21, now it has been preponed to March 26, 2021. Godzilla Vs Kong May Be the Next Big Hollywood Project to Skip Theatrical Release!

Godzilla Vs Kong will be released in theatres and on HBO Max (reportedly for a month) on March 26, 2021, reports Deadline. The decision has come up after the feud between Legendary Entertainment, the production company behind Godzilla Vs Kong, and Warner Bros. The latter had blocked a $200 million bid by Netflix to acquire the monster mash movie. The Matrix 4, Godzilla vs Kong, The Suicide Squad And Others, Warner Bros. Pictures To Release Their 2021 Biggies in Both Theatres and HBO Max.

The synopsis of this upcoming film reads, “In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever. — Legendary and Warner Bros.” Godzilla Vs Kong is scheduled will be released in 2D, 3D and IMAX.

