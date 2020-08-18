Think something lacks in Bollywood cinema these days? Maybe it's because legends like Gulzar are not making films any more. Gulzar saab may be busy penning beautiful lyrics for some amazing songs, or occasionally penning dialogues of the films of his kids, Farhan and Zoya. But Hindi cinema buffs can never forget that Gulzar had made some fantastic films in the '70s, '80s and '90s. Gulzar is turning 86 on August 18, 2020. Here's us wishing him Many Many Happy Returns of the Day! Smriti Irani Pays Poetic Tribute to Gulzar Sahab, Thanks the Veteran Lyricist for Making Our Lives 'Gulzar' Even During COVID-19 Crisis.

Gulzar made his directorial debut with the 1971 film Mere Apne, that starred Vinod Khanna and Shatrughan Sinha. He stopped making films after the 1999 movie Hu Tu Tu, starring Nana Patekar, Tabu and Suniel Shetty. In the 28 years that came in between, he had made some respected classics, from comedies like Angoor, to political dramas like Maachis to emotional sagas like Mausam.

In this special feature, we look at seven films he directed that were well-crafted lessons on human dynamics.

Koshish

Jaya Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar in Koshish

Koshish is one of the best films Gulzar had directed. The story is about a deaf and mute married couple and their struggles to fit in a 'normal' society. Sanjeev Kumar and Jaya Bachchan were absolutely incredible in the lead roles, with Kumar scooping the National Award for Best Actor and Gulzar winning the Best Screenplay award. Sanjeev Kumar Birth Anniversary Special: 7 Essential Classics of the Brilliant Actor That You Should Not Miss.

Parichay

A Still from Parichay

Inspired by the Hollywood classic The Sound of Music, Parichay is about a poor but intelligent youngster who is hired by a rich man to teach his orphaned grand kids some manners and lessons. But the young man realises that the siblings actually need love and affection and gives them that. Parichay has Jeetendra, Jaya Bachchan and Pran in the lead, with cameos from Sanjeev Kumar and Vinod Khanna. The movie is most popular for the song "Musafir Hoon Yaaro".

Khushboo

Sanjeev Kumar and Hema Malini in Khushboo

Based on the Bengali novel Panditmashai, by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, Khushboo was progressive in its social themes, dealing with evils like child marriage. The movie is an unconventional love triangle of a young doctor, his wife and his child bride, whose existence he is oblivious of. Khushboo is a beautifully directed film with incredible performances from Jeetendra, Hema Malini and Sharmila Tagore, and some lovely songs.

Aandhi

Sanjeev Kumar and Suchitra Sen in Aandhi

One of the controversial films that Gulzar ever made, Aandhi was criticised by the Congress party then as they felt it was trolling the then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The female protagonist is an ambitious politician, played by graceful Suchitra Sen, does have some similarities with Indira Gandhi, look-wise. But the movie was not the former PM's biopic or anything, but a fine drama about the estranged relationship the politician had with her husband. Well-known for the song "Tere Bina Zindagi Se".

Kitaab

Dina Pathak in Kitaab

Kitaab is Gulzar's film on kids, but that isn't a children's film. It is about a young kid who is sent to live with his married elder sister in the city, but he couldn't adjust with the strict life there. So he runs back to his village only to face a lot of difficulties on the way. A very likeable film that is innocent in its nature while also teaching some valuable lessons in the process. From Amitabh Bachchan’s Shoebite to Vasan Bala’s Peddlers, 5 Completed but Unreleased Films That’re Getting Increasing Demand for OTT Release.

Namkeen

The poster of Namkeen

Namkeen is one of Gulzar's underrated films, even though it is an incredible drama. The movie focussed on a mother and her three daughters, and a truck driver who lives in their house as a tenant. It is perhaps the most tragic, poignant films that Gulzar has made. Features fantastic performances from the main cast, comprising of Waheeda Rehman, Shabana Azmi, Sharmila Tagore and Sanjeev Kumar.

Ijaazat

Naseeruddin Shah and Rekha in Ijaazat

Bold for its time, Ijaazat is about a former married couple who unexpectedly meet at a train station during a rainy night. As they are forced to spend the night in the waiting room, they recall the loving moments in their marriage and the circumstances that led to their separation. Ijaazat is about temptations, about the unwillingness to leave the past behind and how even openness in a marriage can't stop it from crumbling, if it wasn't destined to be. Naseeruddin Shah and Rekha are too good in the lead roles, and Anuradha Patel looks beautiful as the 'other woman'. Also features one of the best cameos in Hindi cinema.

