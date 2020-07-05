On RZA's birthday, we take a look at some interesting facts about his life (picture credit - Instagram)

Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, better known by his stage name RZA revolutionised rap music when he formed Wu-Tang Clan. It was not a cakewalk, of course. As most of the success stories go, there were hurdles. His talent is not limited to rapping for he is also a record producer, actor, filmmaker, and author. He has scored a number of films ever since he got involved in composing music for films in the 90s. His most notable work is Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Kill Bill: Volume 2. The fact that The Source listed him in its 20 greatest producers, says it all.

RZA is celebrating his 51st birthday today. As he turns a year older, we take a look at some interesting facts about his life.

Was introduced to hip hop music early on

Robert was introduced to hip hop music at the age of nine, and by eleven, was competing in rap battles. That's how early it all began for him. Of course, there has been no looking back for him ever since then, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Faced eight years in jail

When Diggs was 22-years-old, he was accused of shooting a man in the leg. He went to trial, but lost and therefore spent eight years in jail, despite claiming that he fired in self-defence. RZA was acquitted ultimately. Henry Cavill Reacts to Speculations of Returning As Superman, Says ‘People Are Excited and I Would Absolutely Love to Play the Character Again’.

Formed Wu-Tang clan after that

View this post on Instagram Before the Quarantine when we had someplace to be and cared about grooming. A post shared by RZA (@rza) on May 25, 2020 at 4:06pm PDT

The time he spent in jail changed his life as soon after he got out, RZA got pretty serious about his life. He formed a new group with his two cousins and five other childhood friends. They named it Wu-Tang Clan, after the kung fu film Shaolin and Wu Tang.

He is the encyclopedia of martial arts films

We all have some hobbies and so does RZA. Reportedly, he loves watching martial arts films, and he is considered an "encyclopedia of martial arts films" because of the stuff he knows about the genre. We wish RZA a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2020 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).