The makers of the upcoming HBO Harry Potter series on Tuesday unveiled the young actors set to play the iconic Weasley siblings, adding to the growing anticipation around the show. With the shooting for the series now in full swing, the latest additions have added to the growing buzz. On Tuesday, HBO Max shared an official picture of the Weasley siblings, confirming the young actors who will step into the shoes of the iconic characters. ‘Harry Potter' Series: You Won’t Believe How Many Episodes Are in HBO’s Original Season 1; 10-Year Plan and BTS Secrets Revealed! (Read To Know)

Makers Unveil Weasley Siblings – See Post

HBO ‘Harry Potter’ Series Unveils Weasley Family Cast

While Alastair Stout has already been roped in to play Ron Weasley, Tristan Harland and Gabriel Harland will be seen as the mischievous twins, Fred and George, Ruari Spooner will play Percy Weasley, and Gracie Cochrane will be seen as Ginny Weasley. Sharing the update on Instagram, the makers wrote, "The Burrow is nearly full," welcoming the new cast members. The role of the Weasley matriarch, Molly Weasley, will be essayed by Katherine Parkinson. However, the actor for Arthur Weasley is yet to be announced. Additionally, casting for the eldest brother, Charlie Weasley, remains unknown. It is worth mentioning that the Weasleys have been an integral part of the books and the original films. While Fred, George, and Percy have been seen throughout every instalment, Ginny also steps in as the central character in The Chamber of Secrets and later even gets married to Harry Potter.

HBO ‘Harry Potter’ Series Reveals Cast for Trio and Iconic Professors

Prior to this, HBO had confirmed the casting of its Harry, Ron, and Hermione with Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout. Among the adult cast, John Lithgow will portray Professor Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu will take on the role of Severus Snape, Nick Frost will be seen as Rubeus Hagrid, and Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall. ‘Harry Potter’ Television Series Locks Its Lead Cast; Dominic McLaughlin To Play Role of Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton As Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout As Ron Weasley.

‘Harry Potter’ Series Reveals Fresh Cast for Hogwarts Faculty - See Post

‘Harry Potter’ Reboot Confirms More Key Cast

Further casting has also been confirmed for characters such as Draco Malfoy, Lucius Malfoy, Seamus Finnigan, Neville Longbottom, Dudley Dursley, and Garrick Ollivander, among others. The upcoming HBO series will adapt each of the seven Harry Potter books into a full season, with the show set to premiere in 2027.