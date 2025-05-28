Get ready, Potterheads, the magic is back! HBO has just revealed the main trio for its upcoming Harry Potter reboot series, and while you may not recognise their names yet, you’re about to see them everywhere. While Dominic McLaughlin is the new Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton is taking on the role of Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout will play Ron Weasley. These fresh faces will be bringing new energy to the beloved series and the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. From West End musicals to first-time on-screen debuts, this young trio is about to become the next big thing. So, who exactly are they? Let’s break it down for Potter fans! ‘Harry Potter’ Television Series Locks Its Lead Cast; Dominic McLaughlin To Play Role of Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton As Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout As Ron Weasley.

Who Is Dominic McLaughlin, the New Harry Potter?

Say hello to the new Boy Who Lived! Dominic McLaughlin, a Scottish actor and total rising star, is stepping into Harry Potter’s famous round glasses. He’s still pretty new to the screen, but don’t underestimate him — he’s already worked on the film Grow, and an upcoming BBC series, Gifted, with Nick Frost (who’s also going to be Hagrid, by the way). Dominic has that perfect mix of quiet intensity and boy-next-door charm that Harry Potter fans will love. Just like Daniel Radcliffe back in the day.

New Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley - See Picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max (@streamonmax)

Who Is Arabella Stanton, the New Hermione Granger

Let’s just say it: Arabella Stanton is the moment. Out of the three actors, she’s got the most experience under her wizard robe. With performances in Matilda: The Musical and Starlight Express on the West End, the 11-year-old Arabella is already slaying the theatre scene. Fans are loving her vibe from the first promo image of Harry Potter, with the iconic trio standing in a foggy field, and many are already calling her the standout of the bunch. With her theatre chops, screen presence, and Hermione-level brains, Arabella’s ready to cast a spell on the world!

Who Is Alastair Stout, Ron Weasley 2.0?

Here comes the ultimate wild card: Alastair Stout. No acting credits. No red-carpet history. But the one thing he does have? A seriously uncanny resemblance to Rupert Grint, the OG Ron. Fans are already obsessed with how much he looks like the original Weasley twin. This is Alastair’s first professional role, and what a debut! From total unknown to one of the most beloved roles in the wizarding world — talk about a glow-up. 'Harry Potter' Series Finds Its Harry, Ron, and Hermoine.

Alongside the trio, HBO's stacked the cast with some major legends: John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape. The only mystery left is who will play Lord Voldemort! Word on the street is Ralph Fiennes wants Cillian Murphy to take the Dark Lord’s role.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2025 05:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).