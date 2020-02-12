Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin Reveals He Had Auditioned for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino and Brad Pitt (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin said he had auditioned for the Oscar-nominated movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The Quentin Tarantino film, which follows the trials and tribulations of Hollywood actor Rick Dalton, stars Leonardo Di Caprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Culkin could be a part of the film if it wasn't for his "disastrous" audition, reports mirror.co.uk. BTS Reveal Their Dream Collaboration Would Be Brad Pitt and Fans Hope the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood Star is Listening!

The former child star, now 39, revealed that he hadn't been through an audition process for over eight years, meaning that when it came to reading his lines, it was "really terrible". Speaking to Esquire about his missed opportunity to work with the critically-acclaimed filmmaker, he admitted that he doesn't blame anyone for not hiring him. "It was a disaster". Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood to Re-release in India on February 14.

"I wouldn't have hired me. I'm really terrible at auditioning anyway. And I hadn't had an audition in like eight years," he said. Although he failed to reveal what role he read the lines for, many critics have speculated that he would have been sought for the character Tex Watson, played by Austin Butler in the film.