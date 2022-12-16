2022 films brought the heat this year when it came to sex scenes. With films just going all out with showcasing some of the steamiest scenes on screen, we were witness to some of the hottest action out there in the huge west. With sex scenes it’s always been tricky, because you have to draw in the audiences without making the entire thing seem awkward, and it looks like the few titles we will be talking about here pretty much nailed that aspect. Year Ender 2022: From Covering B**bs to Going Semi-Nude, Uorfi Javed's Top 7 Headline-Making Fashion Choices That Were Bold AF (Watch Videos).

With films like 365 Days: This Day and All the Old Knives featuring some of the hottest scenes in films, we were treated to some intense chemistry that just brought you into the scene. So, with the year coming to a close, let’s take a look at five of the best sex scenes of 2022 in films. Also, since the videos of these scenes aren't available, you cheeky buggers will just have to make do with the pics.

Deep Water

A Still From Deep Water (Photo Credits: Hulu)

Even with its underwhelming nature, Deep Water was somehow able to deliver a brief, yet a really hot scene. Featuring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, the scene comes pretty early on into the film and sees both of them just go at it as in an act of jealousy she tries to seduce him. The passion is there, which is to be expected considering the pair did date for a bit as well after the filming.

Spiderhead

A Still From Spiderhead (Photo Credits: Netflix)

Miles Teller surely had the year where he proved himself to be a total hunk with Top Gun: Maverick, and with Spiderhead he just upped the ante. The film sees him play a prisoner taking part in experimental drug trials to cut short his sentence, and the scenes sees him have sex with a complete stranger all the while Chris Hemsworth’s ominous character observes him. It’s sexy, it’s fun, and overall, it plays into the weirdness of the film.

365 Days: This Day

A Still From 365 Days: This Day (Photo Credits: Netflix)

Netflix’s 365 Days: This Day, the sequel to their erotic thriller did pack in a lot of heat, however, a scene on a golf course? Now that’s a whole different convo. Celebrating their honeymoon, the happily married couple decide to spice things up by having sex on a golf course as the scene can give one enough euphemisms to crack.

All the Old Knives

A Still From All the Old Knives (Photo Credits: Amazon Prime Video)

Old CIA agents who were lovers reignite their passion for one final night together and it features Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton? You bet it was going to make it into the list. A passionate scene that actually takes its time and features a great emotional payoff, this scene was hot, and certainly set our screens on fire.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

A Still From Good Luck to You, Leo Granade (Photo Credits: Searchlight Pictures)

Talking about sex-positivity for a bit, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande featured sex scenes that actually feel built up and deliver on a lot of emotion. With Emma Thompson's character hiring a sex worker after being in a passionless marriage, a particular scene feels joyful in its execution considering it's not just there to be erotic for the sake of it.

Well, this marks end to our list now. 2022 surely didn't shy away from some of the steamiest sex scenes, and this list is definitely a proof of that. With this, we finish off the list and wish you a happy new year.

