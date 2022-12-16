2022 has not been a great year for some of the celebrity couples. It was clearly not a Happily Ever After phase for Hollywood celebs. The ones who have been going rock steady for years, decided to call it quits this year. Some of them had even remained tight-lipped about their dating life, but rumours around their relationship hit online after they were being clicked by the paps. Some of the couples, including the rumoured ones, who broke up this year include Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson and more. Exes Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner Have No Plans To Rekindle Their Romance – Reports.

There are many celebrity couples who called off their relationship in 2022. In some cases it was done discreetly, while a few others decided to share the announcement on social media platforms. Let's take a look at those seven popular Hollywood couples who broke up in 2022. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Call It Quits After Dating for Nine Months - Reports.

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was hardly a year of togetherness for the popular reality star and the comedian. The two attended events together and had displayed affection for each other publicly. However, they broke up after dating for about nine months.

Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The singer and actress-director were reportedly in a relationship for about two years. Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde decided to take a "break" as their work schedules didn't match well. A source told PageSix, "Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa.”

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker (Photo Credits: Instagram)

NBA player Devin Booker was dating model Kendall Jenner for a long time. The reason behind their spilt is said to be that the two found difficulty in prioritising their work and relationship. However, the duo never made any announcement on their split.

Nia Long & Ime Udoka

Nia Long & Ime Udoka (Photo Credits: @HollywoodLife/Twitter)

Nia Long and Ime Udoka ended their relationship after the latter was accused of cheating the actress. It was reported that the former NBA player and coach was allegedly having an affair with a female co-worker within the Boston Celtics organisation.

Kanye West & Julia Fox

Kanye West and Julia Fox (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kanye West met Julia Fox in Miami on New Year's Eve party. About their split, the latter's rep confirmed to ET saying, the duo "remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together."

Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas

Ana De Armas and Ben Affleck (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The two had met each other on the sets of Deep Water in 2019. They reportedly vacationed together frequently and steadily got into a relationship. However, the whirlwind romance lasted only until January this year. "Ben and Ana have split up and Ben is single. They had little arguments and bickered like any couple but ultimately the relationship just wasn’t working in the way they both wanted it to anymore. This was a mutual decision. They both have a lot of love and respect for each other, but it was time for them to move on," a source was quoted by ET.

Leonardo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone dated for about four years. The reason for the duo to call off their relationship is unknown.

