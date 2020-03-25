Idris Elba Slams Bizarre Accusations Of Celebrities Being Paid to Say They Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

Idris Elba test positive for COVID-19 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Idris Elba has slammed accusations that he was paid to say that he had contracted coronavirus, calling it a "bullsh*t" theory. The 47-year-old actor, who recently announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus, took to Instagram Live to shut down rumours and conspiracy theory claiming that celebrities have been paid to say that they have been infected by the virus, reports etonline.com. Oprah Winfrey Interviews Idris Elba in the First Episode of Her Apple TV Series ‘Oprah Talks COVID-19’

"I think the debate about rich and poor and who's getting it and who's not, I think, is not a healthy debate. It's like, I got a test but I also got COVID. Does that make me preferential? I don't understand that," Elba told his followers. "It shouldn't be about whether rich or poor gets it. I think that the negativity around test-shaming is counterproductive. I don't see what people get out of that. And also this idea that someone like myself is gonna be paid to say I've got coronavirus, that's absolute bullsh*t. Such stupidness," he added. Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko – List Of Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus.

The actor continued: "People wanna spread that as if it's news. That's stupid. It's the quickest way to get people sick because there's no benefit to me and Sabrina sitting here saying we've got it or we ain't got it. I don't even understand the logic of that." Elba, whose wife Sabrina Dhowre, also tested positive, added that he is "not an actor right now".

"I'm just a human being and I just happen to be in the public eye. So I want people to understand that this is very real. I don't feel like I'm privileged because I got a test because I actually contracted it," he explained. Earlier this month, rapper Cardi B shared a conspiracy theory. She said that celebrities who have said that they tested positive for COVID-19 are all paid.