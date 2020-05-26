Is Anna Wintour Anything Like Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada? A Former Vogue Legend Answers

Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada, Anna Wintour (Photo Credits: File Image)

If The Devil Wears Prada is not every fashionista's favourite comedy, then what is. The movie features the monumentally talented Meryl Streep playing the role of ruthless, blunt editor of a fashion magazine. Her role is based on the Vogue editor, Anna Wintour. The movie is based on a book of the same name by Lauren Weisberger, who worked a Wintour's assistant. Meryl's Miranda Priestly is intense. But is it real? If no, then how unreal? Vogue's former editor André Leon Talley, who worked with Wintour for almost three decades, has some answers. Meryl Streep: 10 Lovely and Powerful Quotes From the Brilliant Actress From Her Popular Movies.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Talley said, "[One] thing the movie got wrong is Anna would never throw her coat down when she came to the office," In the movie, Miranda always slammed her coat on her assistant's desk as she entered her office. The assistants were played by Emily Blunt and, the main lead, Anne Hathaway.

"Anna Wintour has never thrown a bag or coat down — or I haven't seen it. She would not throw her coat down," Talley said. Talley explained that she used to hang up her coat quietly, or "she might hand it gently to an assistant to put in a closet, but she was not slashing her coat around like some bad, baby orca."

In the movie, when Miranda entered the building, chaos ensued on her floor. Staff ran across the hallways, putting everything in order. "I had never seen one editor run, dash to Anna in [her] office," Talley added. "You could be walking fast, but you did not run in your stilettos."

But the former editor also added that "the nuances were right" in The Devil Wears Prada. "She would ask assistants to go get things, like the Harry Potter book for her children," Talley said. "Make sure you get that book because she's going to have it to take on the weekends. That was right."

Also, the part about the dry cleaning was spot on. "Oh the dry cleaning came, like every morning," Talley continued. "It has been documented, every night after she had been out she would stop by her dry cleaners on the way to work. ... Dry cleaning is paramount to her existence, nothing gets soiled."