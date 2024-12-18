Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber apparently seems to be ‘stung’ by the news of his first love, actress-singer Selena Gomez's engagement to American record producer and songwriter Benny Blanco. The ‘Let Me Love You’ singer dated Selena, 32, on and off from 2010 to 2018, reports Mirror.co.uk. The same year they split for the final time he moved on and walked down the aisle with model Hailey Baldwin, who he now shares four-month-old son Jack with. Though both seem happy with other partners these days, and Justin married someone else first, he is still said to have been left 'stung' by Selena's announcement and reportedly feels it officially marks the 'end of an era'. ‘Forever Begins Now’: Selena Gomez Engaged to Boyfriend Benny Blanco, ‘Emilia Perez’ Actress Flaunts Her Stunning Diamond Ring on Social Media (See Pics).

As per Mirror.co.uk, Benny, who has produced songs for both Selena and Justin, is thought to have got down on one knee back in August to pop the question to Selena after just over a year of dating. But the pair reportedly held off from going public with their news as it was the same month Justin and Hailey welcomed their first child. And Selena didn't want her engagement to be seen as 'turning the attention away from Justin's baby or to get one up on him'. Selena went public with her engagement a week ago by sharing a snap of her huge diamond ring, with her 423 million followers on Instagram. Selena Gomez Engaged! See Her Stunning Ring and Benny Blanco's Sweet Comment.

She captioned the post, "Forever begins now..." New dad Justin is said to hope Selena is 'happy'. Though he hasn't congratulated her publicly, a source told the Daily Mail, "Justin is married and has a kid. We all know that, but when he heard that Selena was engaged, he'll even admit it stung for a brief second. Because even though they will never be friends or date again or anything like that, it is officially the end of an era”. Benny and Selena have been dating since June 2023, but didn't confirm their romance until December of that year.

