Los Angeles, Dec 12 (PTI) Hollywood star Selena Gomez has announced her engagement to music producer Benny Blanco.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star shared the news on social media where she posted her photos with a sparkling ring.

Also Read | 'I Have Definitely Made Mistakes in My Life': Shatrughan Sinha Talks About His Guilt for Two-Timing Wife Poonam Singh and Co-Star Reena Roy.

“Forever begins now," she captioned the photos.

Blanco, known for producing hits for stars like Justin Bieber, Justin Bieber, Halsey, Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran, wrote in the comments section, “Hey wait... that's my wife.”

Also Read | Sai Pallavi Slams Rumours About Turning Vegetarian for Her Role As Sita in 'Ramayana,' Calls Them 'Fabricated Lies' (View Post).

Gomez, 32, confirmed her relationship with the record producer in December 2023, though the two had been romantically linked since June of that year.

The pair had previously collaborated on Gomez's Gomez's 2015 hit "Same Old Love", 2019's "I Can't Get Enough" and then for her 2023 single "Single Soon".

Gomez has had a remarkable 2024. She earned the Best Actress award alongside her "Emilia Perez" co-stars Karla Sofía Gascón, Adriana Paz, and Zoe Saldana at the Cannes Film Festival.

The actor also received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building".

This week, Gomez received two Golden Globe nominations -- one for her performance in "Emilia Perez" and another for "Only Murders in the Building". PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)