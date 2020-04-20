James Gunn Names his Favourite Superhero Movie of all Time and it's Not an Obvious Choice

James Gunn (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Trust James Gunn to keep you entertained during this ongoing lockdown. After listing his favourite movies of all time to watch during quarantine, the director also had a live session on twitter discussing Guardians of the Galaxy while revealing the one change Marvel wanted him to make in his script. And if you are already done watching his recommendations online, try gulping down his choice of favourite superhero movie of all time (it's a good choice in fact).

During his recent Q&A session on Instagram when the Suicide Squad director was asked to name his favourite superhero movie of all time, the director didn't name any usual choices. His choice neither belonged to DCEU nor MCU and was, in fact, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Yup, the animated superhero movie that was equally praised by critics and fans alike. The film even went on to grab the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film and while his choice isn't obvious, it's certainly worthy. James Gunn Reveals This Sequence in Guardians of the Galaxy Was a Nightmare to Shoot - Here's Why!

James Gunn is currently working on DC's Suicide Squad post which he'll start working on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. The director had earlier confirmed no change in the release dates of his upcoming projects by saying everything is very much on schedule. So, yes, let's keep our fingers crossed, shall we?