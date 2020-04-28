Jay Leno Birthday: Fast Tony in Cars, Jack O'Lantern in Scooby-Doo! and the Goblin King, The Voice Behind Some of the Popular Characters!

Jay Leno (Photo Credits: File Image)

Jay Leno, the American comedian, writer, producer and tagged as “the hardest working individual in the show business” and the voice behind some of the most famous characters. Today (April 28), the talk show host celebrates his 70th birthday. Starting his career in The Tonight Show in the late 1970s, performing a comedy routine, Leno started including himself into the household names, doing various TV shows and films. Then in 1986, he was regularly roped in for the substitute host role on The Tonight Show, a regular substitute host for Johnny Carson. Owing to his prowess and impeccable sense of humour, Jay Leno was able to muster better audience, in the otherwise competitive American TV business. From The Smurfs to The Lion King – Here Are The Movies For Which John Oliver Did Voicing For!

The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Jay Leno's Garage were the two successful shows hosted by him and they were also the top-rated late night shows. Besides being a great stand-up comedian and a talk show host, Jay Leno has also voiced for some the popular characters. On his birthday, let’s take a look at those characters, for which Jay Leno did the voice-over.

Jay Limo In Cars - John Lasseter’s directorial Cars, released in 2006, was nominated for two Academy Awards that also includes the Best Animated Feature. Car enthusiast Jay Leno voiced for the character Jay Limo, and he was entertaining as ever.

Fast Tony In Ice Age: The Meltdown - Ice Age: The Meltdown is the sequel to the 2002 released film Ice Age. This was the second film in the franchise and it had opened to mixed reviews, however the result at the box office was totally different. It was a commercially successful flick. Leno voiced for the character that’s a giant armadillo, Fast Tony.

Jack O'Lantern In Scooby-Doo! and the Goblin King - Scooby-Doo! and the Goblin King is the twelfth film in the series of Scooby-Doo. Jack O’Lantern is the a living pumpkin, who saves Scooby and Shaggy and leads them to the Witches’ Hut, and this character was voiced by Jay Leno.

King Malbert In Igor - Jay Leno voiced for the character King Malbert, the ruler of the kingdom of Malaria. Tony Leondis directed this movie. The film’s voice cast and animation were praised.

Jay Leno is seen as one of the world’s leading entertainers. Here’s wishing him all the love and luck and a great year ahead. Happy Birthday, Jay Leno!