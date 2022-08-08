Hollywood actor Jesse Ventura, who starred alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the original 1987 Predator movie, has praised the franchise's latest entry Prey. He called the prequel a "wonderful film". "Great, great film," Ventura wrote in a Twitter post as he highlighted the performance by American actress Amber Midthunder, reports Variety. Prey: The Battle Between a Comanche Warrior and Predator Looks Frightening in This New Poster!

"Welcome to the Predator family. (Director Dan Trachtenberg) thank you for making such a thoughtful, creative and wonderful film," Jesse wrote.

According to Variety, both Midthunder and Trachtenberg were flattered by the words of praise from the Predator actor and former governor of Minnesota, expressing their gratitude for Ventura's praise.

"Thank you sir! Thanks for watching and so glad you appreciated what we did!!" Trachtenberg replied to Ventura.

Prey, which debuted on Hulu, has made a splash over the weekend since its premiere. The Predator prequel has attracted an enthusiastic response from critics, netting a 91 per cent approval rating from top critics on the review-aggregating website Rotten Tomatoes. Prey Review: Critics Call Amber Midthunder's Predator Film a Gripping Action Thriller, Claim It to Be the Best Since the Original Arnold Schwarzenegger Film.

Variety further states that Prey transposes Predator to the Great Plains in the 1700s, following a Comanche woman named Naru (played by Midthunder) as she tries to prove her abilities as a hunter. When a dreadlocked alien makes contact and begins killing for sport, Naru must team with her brother (played by Dakota Beavers) to take down the enemy.

