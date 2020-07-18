Actor-musician Joey Lawrence has filed for divorce from his wife of 15 years, Chandie Yawn-Nelson. According to People magazine, Lawrence, 44, filed the papers at a Los Angeles courthouse on Tuesday, seeking dissolution with minor children. Jordana Brewster and Andrew Form File For Divorce After 13 Years Of Marriage

The former couple share daughters, Charleston, 14, and Liberty, 10. The "Blossom" alum first met Yawn-Nelson, 44, in 1993 during a vacation at the Walt Disney World. They reconnected a decade later and got married in 2005.

Prior to that Lawrence was married to Michelle Vella. They tied the knot in 2002 and called it quits three years later.