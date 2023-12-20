It's December 20th, and Hollywood star Jonah Hill celebrates his birthday today. Jonah Hill is an actor, producer and screenwriter best known for his comedy performances in Hollywood films. The actor, who celebrates his 40th birthday today, has been active in the industry for the last two decades, starting from his early 20's. Though known mainly for his comedy roles, he has showcased his acting talent, doing many challenging dramatic parts in his later career and earning praise from critics.

Jonah Hill made his debut in 2004 with I Heart Huckabees, and since then, he has gone on to star in numerous comedy, action and dramatic films. Hill has worked in many notable hit movies, such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Cyrus, 21 Jump Street and its sequel 22 Jump Street and War Dogs. But of all his performances, two films particularly stand out. Movies like The Wolf of Wall Street and Moneyball highlighted his acting prowess. On this particular day, let's take a look at the actor's illustrious career and see some of his best performances.

Superbad (2007)

Superbad's popularity lies in its humour and the exploration of friendship., showcasing the insecurities of teenage boys. There are very few good high school movies similar to this 2007 film directed by Greg Mottola. Superbad follows the experiences of two best friends, Seth (Jonah Hill) and Evan (Michael Cera), in their last days of high school. Superbad can be regarded as one of Hill's most important performances during the initial years of his career.

Moneyball (2011)

This biographical sports drama stars Brad Pitt. The film was heavily lauded with multiple Academy Award nominations, and Hill earned his very first Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination. This film transitioned Hill from a comedy actor to a more dramatic role. Bennet Miller directed the film. Hill plays a statistician who assists Billy Beane (Tom Cruise) in reinventing how baseball is played.

This Is The End (2013)

This 2013 movie, directed by Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg, features an impressive lineup of stars such as Jonah Hill, Danny McBride, Craig Robinson, and Seth Rogan. The story is based on six celebrities stuck inside a house after a series of apocalyptic events destroyed the city. Jonah Hill has one of the best parts in the movie.

21 Jump Street (2012)

The film 21 Jump Street is based on a 1987 television series of the same name. The series' story involves young cops who go undercover and pose as teenagers to deal with various crimes. The series played it seriously, but this film saw Jonah Hill paired with Channing Tatum and was done as a comedy. Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum play undercover officers in this 2012 action comedy film. Again, this movie is one of Hill's best movies to date.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2011)

Jonah Hill was employed at a very low rate for this movie as compared to others. Hill accepted the Screen Actors Guild minimum rate in exchange for an opportunity to work with director Francis Ford Coppola. Critics praised this cinematic masterpiece, which starred Leonardo Di Caprio as the main lead. This is one of the most unique movies in Jonah Hill's career. The movie explored themes such as corruption, ambition and pleasure-seeking. Hill's performance in this movie was seen as a highlight in the film.

Jonah Hills' versatility as an actor is quite evident through the films he has acted in, from comedic gems like 21 Jump Street and Superbad to dramatic roles in movies like The Wolf of Wall Street and Moneyball. Here's wishing the actor a happier and more prosperous year ahead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2023 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).