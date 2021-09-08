Hollywood actor Kaley Cuoco's social media bio no longer has any mention of her estranged husband, Karl Cook. Cuoco had filed for divorce from Cook on Friday after three years of marriage. A peek at her Instagram bio shows that she's now rid Cook from her bio, which previously described her as "Mrs. @mrtancook," as per Page Six. The bio also used to read, "Many 4-legged kids. I play pretend. Adopt don't shop -- giddy up! Yes, Norman Productions. 'What, like it's hard?'" However, by Monday morning, the 35-year-old star's bio simply read, "Yes, Norman" with a paw print emoji. Kaley Cuoco Returns to Movie Set With Co-Star Pete Davidson After Split From Husband Karl Cook.

Cuoco and Cook had earlier announced their divorce on Friday in a joint statement shared with Fox News. "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," the statement began. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary," it continued. Kaley Cuoco and Husband Karl Cook Announce Separation After Three Years of Marriage.

That same day, records obtained by Fox News showed that the 'Flight Attendant' actor had filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court. The 'Big Bang Theory' alum and Cook, an equestrian, celebrated their three-year anniversary recently in June. "NY, June 30th,2016 is the year we met. 2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married! Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I'm sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea ...happy anniversary!!!" Cuoco wrote.

Cook wrote in his own post: "I agree @kaleycuoco I am just as amazed it's been three years, feel like just a flash. I love you so much and I can't wait for a million more years!!" Cuoco and Cook began dating in 2016 and became engaged the following year. They tied the knot in San Diego, California on June 30, 2018. As per Fox News, she was previously married to Ryan Sweeting but the marriage ended in divorce after three years.

